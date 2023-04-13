Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warnings continue in Minnesota Thursday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota
FOX 9
April fire dangers article

Red flag warning have been issued throughout the state Thursday.  (FOX 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Red flag warnings continue in Minnesota as high winds and warm temperatures have increased fire dangers.

The National Weather Service issued the warning in 31 counties in central and southern Minnesota. 

Those counties include: Anoka, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Cottonwood, Dakota, Dodge, Faribault, Filmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Houston, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Mower, Nicollet, Nobles, Olmsted, Ramsey, Rice, Rock, Scott, Sibley, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, and Winona. 

The red flag warnings will continue through 8 p.m. Thursday.