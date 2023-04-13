Red Flag Warnings continue in Minnesota Thursday
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Red flag warnings continue in Minnesota as high winds and warm temperatures have increased fire dangers.
The National Weather Service issued the warning in 31 counties in central and southern Minnesota.
Those counties include: Anoka, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Cottonwood, Dakota, Dodge, Faribault, Filmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Houston, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Mower, Nicollet, Nobles, Olmsted, Ramsey, Rice, Rock, Scott, Sibley, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, and Winona.
The red flag warnings will continue through 8 p.m. Thursday.