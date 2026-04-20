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Red Flag Warning
from MON 10:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Lake Of The Woods County, West Becker County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, Pennington County, Mahnomen County, West Marshall County, East Marshall County, Clay County, East Becker County, Wilkin County, East Otter Tail County, South Clearwater County, Red Lake County, Kittson County, North Clearwater County, East Polk County, West Otter Tail County, Grant County, Roseau County, Wadena County, West Polk County, South Beltrami County, Hubbard County
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Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Nobles County, Jackson County, Murray County, Rock County, Pipestone County, Cottonwood County, North Cass County, South Cass County, South Aitkin County, North St. Louis County, Central St. Louis County, North Itasca County, South Itasca County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, Northern Aitkin County, Koochiching County, Crow Wing County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Stearns County, Pope County, Kanabec County, Redwood County, Kandiyohi County, Sibley County, Benton County, Morrison County, Mille Lacs County, Renville County, Sherburne County, Lac Qui Parle County, Isanti County, Douglas County, Martin County, Brown County, Nicollet County, Blue Earth County, McLeod County, Yellow Medicine County, Stevens County, Wright County, Faribault County, Meeker County, Todd County

Red flag warning issued for 66 Minnesota counties due to wildfire risk

By
Published  April 20, 2026 7:23am CDT
Weather
FOX 9
MN weather: Warm and breezy Monday

MN weather: Warm and breezy Monday

After a chilly start, expect a bright and warmer day on Monday with highs in the 60s. The warming trend continues through the week before a cool down arrives for the weekend. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has the forecast. 

The Brief

    • A red flag warning is in effect for 66 Minnesota counties until 8 p.m. on Monday.
    • The combination of winds and low humidity could allow fires to ignite easily and spread rapidly.
    • Residents are urged to avoid burning and use caution with any activity that could cause sparks.

(FOX 9) - A red flag warning is in effect for 66 counties across Minnesota on Monday due to extreme fire risk conditions.

Red flag warning on Monday

Local perspective:

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for much of Minnesota until 8 p.m. on Monday. The combination of strong winds, high gusts and low humidity can cause fires to ignite easily and spread quickly, making them difficult to control. 

The warning covers a large portion of the state, including, Aitkin, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carlton, Cass, Chippewa, Clay, Clearwater, Cook, Cottonwood, Crow Wing, Douglas, Faribault, Grant, Hubbard, Isanti, Itasca, Jackson, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Koochiching, Lac Qui Parle, Lake, Lake Of The Woods, Lincoln, Lyon, Mahnomen, Marshall, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pine, Pipestone, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Rock, Roseau, Sherburne, Sibley, St. Louis, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Watonwan, Wilkin, Wright, and Yellow Medicine counties.

(FOX 9)

What they're saying:

Officials are urging residents not to burn in counties where the warning is in effect and to check any recent burning to ensure fires are completely out. The DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits for large vegetative debris burning and said campfires are discouraged. 

"Embers can be carried for over a mile in high winds like this. People should use extreme caution until conditions improve," said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist.

For the latest fire danger and burning restrictions, visit the Minnesota DNR website

Counties added to spring burning restrictions 

Dig deeper:

The DNR expanded spring burning restrictions as warm, dry weather spreads across the state. Escaped fire from burning vegetative debris is the number one cause of wildfires in Minnesota, and these restrictions help reduce that risk, according to the DNR. 

Additional counties under burning restrictions as of 8 a.m. Monday include Becker, Beltrami North, Carlton, Clearwater, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau, and St. Louis. 

Restrictions remain in place for the following counties: Aitkin, Anoka, Beltrami South, Benton, Cass, Chisago, Clay, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Hennepin, Hubbard, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Norman, Otter Tail, Pine, Pope, Ramsey, Sherburne, Stearns, Stevens, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Washington, Wilkin, and Wright.

The DNR will not issue permits for the open burning of brush or yard waste in these counties until restrictions are lifted. Burning restrictions will be adjusted as conditions change, according to the DNR. 

The Source: This story uses information from the Minnesota DNR press release. 

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