Red Cross needs blood, plasma donors after pandemic donations drought

The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood as COVID-19 hospitalizations peak.

Blood centers across the country have seen a drop in donations since the pandemic began, so now the Twin Cities chapter of the Red Cross is asking people to give blood.

“We typically do see a decline between Thanksgiving and New Years because people get busy and this year is no different,” said Sue Thesenga, of the American Red Cross.

In addition to a blood shortage, the Red Cross is also facing a shortage in convalescent plasma.

“It’s a potentially life-saving treatment and we need to ensure that patients have this as an option,” Thesenga said.

Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors. Their antibodies can potentially help patients who are actively fighting the virus.

“The Red Cross has collected about 95,000 units of convalescent plasma, so we’ve distributed a lot of it and actually, as the hospitalizations increase, so has the distribution of convalescent plasma. In fact, it has increased 250 percent in November from September,” said Thesenga.

Right now, the Red Cross is in short supply of types AB and B plasma. The organization is also testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

“It only takes about an hour of your time and you’re potentially making a life-saving difference,” Thesenga added.

The Red Cross says that it has safety protocols in place to help protect the health and safety of staff and donors. For more information of how to donate, visit the Red Cross’s website.