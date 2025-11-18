Randolph community honors beloved farmer Jay Otte

Expand / Collapse search

Published  November 18, 2025 4:39pm CST
The Brief

    • The town of Randolph, Minn., mourns the loss of Jay Otte, a beloved community member.
    • Otte's funeral procession was marked by a tribute of tractors, trucks, and combines.
    • His generosity and community involvement left a lasting legacy.

RANDOLPH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The small town of Randolph is coming together to honor the memory of Jay Otte, a man known for his generosity and dedication to the community. 

A community mourns

What we know:

Jay Otte, a third-generation farmer, expanded his family's dairy operation from a 60-cow barn to a 500-head farm. His contributions went beyond farming, as he was deeply involved in the local school board and community activities. 

The funeral procession for Otte was a heartfelt tribute, with the route lined by tractors, trucks, and combines as a sign of respect and gratitude. This rural equivalent of a state funeral showed the immense community support for him. 

A lasting legacy 

What they're saying:

"Everybody love him. He is the most selfless person that you’d ever meet," said Dennis Mulvihill, Otte's son-in-law. His son, Scott Otte, added, "Dad, you’ve given us so many memories, laughs, life lessons." 

Otte's funeral had to be moved to a larger church to accommodate the 600 people who came to pay their respects, a testament to his impact in a town of only 400 residents. 

What we don't know:

The specific cause of Jay Otte's passing has not been disclosed. 

