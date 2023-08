A motorcyclist was killed Sunday morning in the north metro when troopers say he swerved to avoid animals in the roadway.

Troopers identified the man killed as 39-year-old David Borseth of Ramsey, Minnesota.

Investigators say he was headed northbound on Highway 47 near Green Valley Road in Ramsey when he swerved to avoid the animals and struck a guard rail.

Borseth was pronounced dead at the scene.