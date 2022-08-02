Ramsey man faces federal indictment in carjacking case

A grand jury has handed up a federal indictment against a Ramsey man in a carjacking case.

Thirty-one-year-old Joshua Olson counts of carjacking, possessing a firearm as a felon, and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota says Olson, armed with a Glock handgun, stole a 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan on June 4. Prosecutors say Olson has multiple past felony convictions in Cass, Crow Wing, and Aitkin counties, and thus was prohibited from having a firearm.

Olson made his first court appearance on those charges last week.