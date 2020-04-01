Ramsey County Sheriff's Office forms COVID-19 'Help Team' to assist those most at risk

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office has formed a COVID-19 "Help Team" to assist those in the community who are most at risk during this time.

Led by Undersheriff Bill Finney and Inspector Chy Nou Lee, the team is made up of 15 deputy and civilian employees. The team will help anyone in need in Ramsey County who requires assistance or support due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Coronavirus has affected all of us,” Sheriff Bob Fletcher said in a news release. “Times like this can bring a lot of uncertainty and leave people wondering where to turn for help. Our Help Team will help fill that void.”

Team members will respond to needs that are "not typically seen as police calls for service," such as picking up and delivering prescription medication, pre-paid food, and groceries. They will also deliver food, medication and other essentials that have been donated.

They will also provide referrals, including social services, financial assistance, medical assistance, mental health, and others.

You can contact the team via phone, text or email any time from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The phone number is 651-448-3874 and the email address is HelpTeam@co.ramsey.mn.us.

However, if you are in an emergency, call 911.