Ramsey Co. pays $3.6 million settlement for man who died after medical emergency in jail
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Ramsey County is ordered to pay a $3.6 million settlement after a federal civil rights and disability discrimination lawsuit was filed over the death of Dillon Bakke, who suffered a medical emergency at Ramsey County Jail in August 2022.
The lawsuit states that Bakke was found unresponsive in his cell the morning he was set to be released and died at the hospital weeks later.
Ramsey County Jail settlement
What they're saying:
Attorneys who filed the lawsuit said Dillon had multiple visible injuries, including a laceration on his forehead and extensive bruising to his body, during the booking process.
Jail staff were reportedly made aware of Dillon's hemophilia condition and the need for prescribed clotting medication to be administered if there were signs of injuries.
However, despite this knowledge, Dillon did not receive any medical treatment until it was too late, according to the lawsuit.
Dillon Bakke imprisonment
Timeline:
Dillon was booked on Aug. 7, 2022, for petty drug possession after a neighbor called police when Bakke was asleep on his mother's back porch.
The lawsuit states that during Dillon's three-day incarceration at the jail, he suffered a brain bleed, which led to "serious and obvious neurological symptoms" that were ignored by jail corrections officers staff, leading him to be denied treatment for about 30 hours.
Dillon was then found unresponsive on the floor of his cell on the morning he was set to be released.
The lawsuit states Dillon never regained consciousness and died at a hospital on August 27.
