Push to replace Minnesota’s 3.2 beer law continues at state legislature

There's a possibility we could be hearing "last call" for 3.2 beer in Minnesota.

Convenience and grocery store owners are taking their fight to the Capitol as, right now, we're the only state in the country that requires sales of beer with 3.2 percent alcohol or less in those locations. Utah replaced its law back in November.

The groups are rallying to replace the Prohibition-era law, saying it's time to let Minnesotans have more options and convenience.

“Allowing us to sell a simple beer is a no-brainer. It works in 49 other states, it will work in Minnesota,” one supporter said.

Opponents say changing the law could put small liquor stores out of business.

Meanwhile, Senator Karin Housley is continuing her push to change state alcohol laws this legislative session.