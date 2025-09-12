Princeton school unverified threat prompts increased police presence
PRINCETON, Minn. (FOX 9) - More police are expected to be present at Princeton Public Schools in response to a "potential threat" made toward Princeton Middle School, authorities say.
Princeton school threat
What we know:
Princeton Middle School officials posted on social media Friday morning that they will have increased safety protocols after an "unverified threat" was made toward Princeton Middle School, but all schools will remain in session.
School officials say the threat was communicated on Thursday night.
Police say they are still investigating the threat, and no suspects have been identified.
What we don't know:
Details on the specifics of the threat have not been shared.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on who may have published the threatening post is asked to contact law enforcement or school district officials.
Children who are kept home in response to the threat can have their absence marked as excused if parents reach out to their school.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Princeton Public Schools District.