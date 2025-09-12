Princeton school unverified threat prompts increased police presence

The Brief Princeton Public Schools say there will be an increased law enforcement presence at its buildings in response to a potential threat. Authorities say the person posting the unverified threat has not been identified, and they are continuing to investigate. Any children who are kept home on Friday will be counted as an excused absence, school district officials say.



More police are expected to be present at Princeton Public Schools in response to a "potential threat" made toward Princeton Middle School, authorities say.

Princeton school threat

What we know:

Princeton Middle School officials posted on social media Friday morning that they will have increased safety protocols after an "unverified threat" was made toward Princeton Middle School, but all schools will remain in session.

School officials say the threat was communicated on Thursday night.

Police say they are still investigating the threat, and no suspects have been identified.

What we don't know:

Details on the specifics of the threat have not been shared.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on who may have published the threatening post is asked to contact law enforcement or school district officials.

Children who are kept home in response to the threat can have their absence marked as excused if parents reach out to their school.