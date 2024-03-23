What are the winning Powerball numbers? Results drawn for $750M jackpot

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
11
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Hubbard County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, South Beltrami County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Chisago County, Isanti County, Sherburne County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Brown County, Goodhue County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Clay County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Traverse County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Meeker County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Washington County, Wright County

What are the winning Powerball numbers? Results drawn for $750M jackpot

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Updated  March 23, 2024 10:39pm CDT
FOX 11

Massive lottery jackpot up for grabs this weekend

SUGGESTED: The $997 million prize is the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history.

LOS ANGELES - Feeling lucky? The winning numbers for March 16th's jackpot have just been drawn. According to Powerball, the jackpot is estimated to be more than $750 million.

Powerball announced the winning numbers Saturday night and they are:

6, 23, 25, 34 and 51. the Power Ball number is 3. The Power Play is 2x.

The next Powerball drawing is on Monday, March 25, at 8 p.m. PT. Both Powerball and Mega Millions are currently boasting jackpots of over $700 million, with the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing expected to be over $1 billion

RELATED: Mega Millions, Powerball lotteries have both soared to over half a billion dollars

California lottery players do have luck on their side when it comes to Powerball. All four of the largest Powerball jackpots ever were won in California, including the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history, a $2.04 jackpot won in November 2022 by Edwin Castro.

RELATED: Edwin Castro identified as $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot winner

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

One thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So, how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Powerball's website, those electing to take the annuity option are guaranteed to get 30 gradual payments over a 29-year period.

RELATED: Powerball payout calculator: How much would you get after taxes if you won?