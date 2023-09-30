Powerball numbers revealed for Saturday's $960 million jackpot

article

The winning numbers for the ninth-largest jackpot in U.S. history were drawn in Saturday night's Powerball game. An estimated $960 million are on the line.

The last time a ticket matching all five numbers and the Powerball was drawn was back on July 19, when a winning $1.08 billion was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown Los Angeles. Since then there have been 30 Powerball drawings without a winner. Saturday's prize is the fourth-highest jackpot in Powerball history. There have been five Mega Millions drawings with bigger jackpots.

Saturday's winning Powerball numbers are: 19, 30, 37, 44, 46 and the Powerball is 22

According to the official Powerball site, the odds of matching all six of the game's numbers is a little over 1 in 292 million. The odds of hitting just five numbers increase dramatically — to just under 1 in 11.7 million.

So how much does the winner really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Powerball's website, those electing to take the annuity option are guaranteed to get 30 gradual payments over a 29-year period.