Expand / Collapse search

Powerball jackpot climbs to $610 million

By Ken Martin
Published 
Updated 3:22PM
FOX Business
Powerball Drawing On Wednesday For 750 Million Is One Of The Biggest Jackpots In Game’s History article

FILE - A person holds a Powerball ticket at the Shell Gateway store on March 26, 2019, in Boynton Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - 2022 comes with another shot at winning the massive Powerball lottery after no winners on Monday. 

The top prize for Wednesday night's drawing has increased to a estimated $610 million with an estimated cash value of more than $434.2 million.

Here are Monday's numbers: 2, 13, 32, 33, 48. The Powerball number is 22 and the multiplier is 2.

The last time the top jackpot went out was Oct. 4, when a person bought a ticket worth $699.8 million in Morro Bay, California, according to The Washington Post.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The largest lottery ever won was the $1.586 billion Powerball on Jan. 13, 2016, with three tickets, from California, Florida and Tennessee, according to The Associated Press. 

In August, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster. Powerball is played in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. 

Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Wisconsin surpasses 1M confirmed cases of COVID

Test results over the weekend brought Wisconsin to more than 1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.