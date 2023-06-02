Possible house explosion in Eden Prairie, 4 people hospitalized

Four people were hospitalized following two fires in adjoining houses in Eden Prairie early Friday morning.

The Eden Prairie Fire Department says they were called to a report of a structure fire on Lee Drive around 12:30 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found two adjoining homes, both with active fires. Four people were taken out of the homes, two adults and two children, and they were transported to a nearby hospital to be evaluated for any possible injuries.

Eden Prairie Fire Chief Scott Gerber says the cause is unknown at this time, however one neighbor says they heard two loud explosions prior to the fire.

"I was in bed, it was a little after 12 a.m., and I heard a very large explosion," Steven Hunt, who lives on the block, told FOX 9. "It knocked glass off our table, I thought it was a lightning strike close to the house. I came outside and heard another large bang, went down the street, and saw the flames shooting off the house. And then the second house caught fire too."

Matt Worthington, Eden Prairie Fire's lead investigator, told FOX 9 there were four pets in the home on the left, none of which have been found. There were three pets in the home on the right, two have been found alive.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.