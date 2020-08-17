Police, SWAT responding to standoff situation in Blaine, Minnesota

Police officers and a SWAT team are responding to a standoff situation Monday night in Blaine, Minnesota.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office dispatch, shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to a domestic incident on the 600 block of 120th Avenue NE.

The call came in as a possibly armed male suspect and female still inside a residence. Authorites have set up a barricade and are still on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 9 for updates.