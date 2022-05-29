Minneapolis police searching for man who stole vehicle with 5 children inside

Police are searching for the man who stole a vehicle in Minneapolis on Sunday with five children inside.

According to police, the thief jumped into a Honda Odyssey van Sunday afternoon shortly before 3 p.m. along East Lake Street at 12 Avenue South after the parents walked stepped away from the vehicle for a brief moment.

The thief sped away with five children, ages 1 to 11 inside before stopping about a block away after police say the 11-year-old boy was able to convince the car thief to let him get his siblings out.

The 11-year-old then called his parents on his cell phone after everyone was safe.

Police are now searching for a suspect along with the vehicle involved. Police say the vehicle is a 2017 Honda Odyssey with the plates XNB-858. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately and told not to approach the suspect.

Anyone with information on the case can also submit a tip to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.