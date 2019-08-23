Police: Man with hatchet responsible for overnight carjacking near Fargo

article

Police say a man wielding a hatchet is responsible for a carjacking early Thursday morning near Fargo.

Officers were called to Main Avenue and 5th Street South in Moorhead, Minnesota around 1:30 a.m. for the reported vehicle theft. The victim told police he was sitting in his car in a parking lot when the suspect climbed into his vehicle and asked for a ride.

The victim says he refused, but the man had a hatchet and threatened to hit the driver if he didn't comply. The victim instead opened his door and got out of the vehicle and called 911 while the man with the hatchet stole the car.

Police recovered the vehicle on the 500 block of 32nd Avenue South with a hatchet inside. Police tried to use a K-9 unit to track the suspect but were unable to find him.

The suspect is described as a 20-year-old man wearing blue jeans and no shirt. Officers are working to identify the culprit and make an arrest.