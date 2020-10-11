Police: Man dies after Near North shooting Sunday

article

Minneapolis Police say a male died at Hennepin Healthcare Sunday evening after a shooting on the 1700 block of Plymouth Avenue North earlier in the day.

According to a department spokesperson, the deceased is an adult male. He was in critical condition for hours after the shooting.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the Near North neighborhood.

Nobody is in custody in relation to this shooting.

