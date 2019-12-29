Police investigating 2 separate shootings in Minneapolis that left 3 hurt

Police investigations are underway at the scene of two separate shootings in Minneapolis Sunday night.

The first shooting was called in around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a person shot at Bryn Mawr Park.

As officers responded, they received a follow-up report of a man found shot not far away on Queen Avenue North, in the Harrison neighborhood.

The victim in that shooting was taken by ambulance to North Memorial Hospital. Officers are working to learn more about their condition.

About 30 minutes after the first reports of that shooting, officers received a second 911 call from a woman reporting a shooting at a home in the Jordan neighborhood on the 2000 block of Hillside Avenue North -- about two miles away from the other shooting scene.

At that scene, officers found two people who had been hit by gunfire. One victim, a man, suffered serious injuries from the shooting, police report. The other victim, a woman, had less serious injuries, police say, and is expected to survive.

The investigations into both shootings are underway.