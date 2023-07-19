Suspect in stolen company truck leads LAPD in hours-long pursuit through San Fernando Valley

A man suspected of stealing a work truck from a gas station in the San Fernando Valley area Wednesday led authorities on a pursuit across the region for more than three hours before he was taken into custody.

The suspect allegedly stole the truck belonging to Atomic Concrete Pumping, a local contractor based in the LA area, from a gas station as a company employee was filling up the tank.

The pursuit began just after 7 a.m., with the suspect traveling through Chatsworth, Northridge, Winnetka, Reseda, Tarzana, and Woodland Hills until he surrendered to authorities just after 10:15 a.m. in Canoga Park.

In the area near Sherman Way and Tampa Avenue in Northridge, a small blue car was seen slowly reversing into the stolen truck. The truck is seen pushing the car out of the way, forcing it to hit an SUV next to it. The driver in that SUV then tried to pursue the stolen truck and at one point the two drivers are seen having a loud discussion and apparently yelling. The driver in the stolen truck eventually drives away.

The LAPD attempted several spike strips during the course of the pursuit but were mostly unsuccessful up until the last hour of the chase. The truck was able to continue operating on one balding tire for a good remainder of the pursuit.

Several passersby vehicles were seen pulling up to the stolen truck, trying to record the chase on their cell phone cameras as the suspect was driving.

Authorities are reminding the public to stay out of the way, and do not approach a pursuit suspect any point.

No injuries were reported.

