Pohlads will remain Minnesota Twins owners, family says

The Brief After months of considering offers, the Pohlad family will remain the principal owners of the Minnesota Twins. The family will however welcome two limited partnership groups. The partners will require approval from Major League Baseball.



After considering offers to sell the team in recent months, the Pohlad family said in a statement on Tuesday they will remain the owners of the Minnesota Twins.

Pohlads keeping team

What they're saying:

In a statement, the Pohlads said: "Over the past several months, we explored a wide range of potential investment and ownership opportunities. Our focus throughout has been on what’s best for the long-term future of the Twins. We have been fully open to all possibilities."

However, after "a detailed and robust process," the Pohlads say they will remain the principal owners of the Minnesota Twins.

Dig deeper:

The Pohlads do say they will add "two significant limited partnership groups" to the fold with the team.

The statement says: "To strengthen the club in a rapidly evolving sports landscape – one that demands strong partnerships, fresh ideas, and long-term vision – we are in the process of adding two significant limited partnership groups, each of whom will bring a wealth of experience and share our family values."

The transactions will be subject to approval by Major League Baseball.