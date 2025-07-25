Plymouth City Hall closed due to suspicious package

Authorities say the Plymouth City Hall is closed Friday afternoon while they investigate a report of a suspicious package.

Suspicious package at Plymouth City Hall

What we know:

The Plymouth Police Department said it was investigating a report of a suspicious package at City Hall at about 12:50 p.m. Authorities closed the building for the remainder of the business day out an abundance of caution.

Building cleared

What they're saying:

Plymouth police said at about 1:13 p.m., the building had been cleared, declared safe and there was no threat to the public. Authorities say City Hall would remain closed for the rest of the day due to staffing.

What you can do:

Plymouth residents who still need assistance can call the main phone line at (763) 509-5000.