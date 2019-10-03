Philanthropist donates $100 bills to teachers at Minneapolis school

article

A new school year is underway and a local philanthropist definitely goes to the head of the class.

Harvey Feldman is giving $100 apiece to teachers in Minneapolis in order to help them buy classroom supplies for their students.

Thursday afternoon, he stopped by Nellie Stone Johnson Elementary in the city's Hawthorne neighborhood.

Feldman, a Southwest High alum, says this is a small way to help make teachers' jobs a little easier.

“I've known for years that teachers had to go out of pocket for supplies, and I thought maybe I can tell them that we love them and we could help them a bit,” said Feldman.

Feldman recently helped pay for upgrades to South High School's football stadium. He has also helped fund college scholarships for Southwest High students.

Feldman plans to stop by more Minneapolis schools and make more donations soon.