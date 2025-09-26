Pet bobcat on the loose near Warroad
WARROAD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A pet bobcat is on the loose in Warroad, Minnesota.
Bobcat missing in Warroad
What we know:
A pet bobcat ws reported to the Minnesota DNR after it escaped from its owner near Warroad on Thursday, according to the Roseau County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities are telling people to not approach the animal if they see it and to report it to the Minnesota DNR at 507-285-7186 or the Roseau County Sheriff's Office at 218-463-1421.
Minnesota law prohibits most people from owning bobcats, with exemptions for wildlife sanctuaries, zoos and people with permits.
What we don't know:
It's unclear who owns the pet bobcat.