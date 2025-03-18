Perkins-loving brothers Marlin and Merlin will make your day

The Brief The Smart brothers have been eating breakfast together at Perkins every day for the past 30 years. Their dedication to their tradition has earned them a special trip from Perkins to help open a new restaurant in Orlando. "We do Perkins because we really like their pancakes, and their whipped cream and strawberries," Merlin Smart says.



A set of twin brothers start every morning at Perkins in Plymouth, Minnesota — eating breakfast together in the same booth every day for 30 years.

This decades-long tradition between Marlin and Merlin Smart has earned them a special trip to help Perkins open their new restaurant in Orlando.

How the Perkins tradition began

This all started when the Smart brothers were working as teachers and educators in Milbank, South Dakota. They went out for breakfast every morning with their friends or each other.

"It was just a great way to start the day, and we just felt we wanted to continue that tradition when we retired," Marlin Smart said.

"It's an easy way to get us up in the morning and get us ready to go, and it forces us to get up and do something and not just do nothing all day long," Merlin Smart said. "We do Perkins because we really like their pancakes, and their whipped cream and strawberries."

They haven't missed for several years — not even a snowstorm will stop them, with Marlin Smart saying so long as they can get out of their garage with their four-wheel-drive vehicle, they'll make it to breakfast.

They've also made friends with people who frequent the Perkins restaurant. One friend they meet for breakfast every other week, and they sit and chat for more than three hours.

Perkins surprises the Smart brothers

Then one day, when they were sitting in their booth having breakfast, they were told Perkins wanted to do something kind for them because of how long they'd been coming to the restaurant.

"The president of the company called Marlin that morning during our regular breakfast time here and offered to do this trip for us to help publicize their new concept restaurant in Orlando," Merlin Smart said.

Perkins is also sending them to Disney World (they've never been) for a day.