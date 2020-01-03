Pedestrian struck by light rail in St. Paul sent to hospital

Metro Transit police are investigating after a light rail train struck a pedestrian Friday night, according to Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla.

Padilla says an eastbound Green Line train hit the male just before 9 p.m. near University Avenue W and Arundel Street in St. Paul.

An ambulance took the male to Regions Hospital. He was conscious at the time.

Police are looking into whether the train or pedestrian had the right of way.

The case remains under investigation.

