Pedestrian killed in St. Paul hit-and-run crash, driver arrested

A pedestrian died after a hit-and-run crash in St. Paul Tuesday.

At approximately 4:45 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Vandalia Street on a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian, according to St. Paul Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Mike Ernster. When officers arrived, they found a man injured.

Paramedics responded, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers quickly obtained a description of the suspect vehicle from nearby surveillance cameras, Ernster said. They recognized the vehicle description of a pickup truck that was stopped of Vandalia Street a short distance from the crash scene.

Officers went to the vehicle at the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Vandalia Street and located the driver, a 46-year-old man, inside. The front of the vehicle had fresh damage.

Officers suspected the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. They obtained a warrant to take a blood sample from him.

The driver was eventually booked into the Ramsey County Jail for criminal vehicular operation.

The identity of the victim will be released after notifications are made.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.