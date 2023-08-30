Pedestrian dies after being hit by dump truck in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - A pedestrian was killed Wednesday evening after being struck by a dump truck in Plymouth, Minnesota.
The Plymouth Public Safety Department responded to the incident shortly before 5:30 p.m. along Rockford Road, just west of Highway 169. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
The incident is under investigation. Further details about the victim and the circumstances of the crash were not released on Wednesday.