Pedestrian killed in crash in Cambridge, Minnesota

A 63-year-old woman was fatally struck by a car Friday night in Cambridge, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 8:55 p.m., a Dodge Caravan was heading east on Highway 95 in the right lane near Nixon Street when it struck a pedestrian crossing the highway.

The driver, a 71-year-old man, was not injured.

The pedestrian, a 63-year-old woman, died of her injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.