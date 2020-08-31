Pedestrian dies after being struck by motorcyclist in Minneapolis
(FOX 9) - A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a motorcyclist Monday evening in Minneapolis.
According to Minneapolis Police, the pedestrian was trying to cross Highway 55 at Bryant Avenue North against a traffic control signal.
The motorcyclist tried to avoid hitting the pedestrian, but the two collided. The pedestrian was identified as a man believed to be in his 50s.
The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.