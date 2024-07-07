Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Brooklyn Park

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 7, 2024 10:17pm CDT
Brooklyn Park
FOX 9

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Brooklyn Park on Sunday evening.

Brooklyn Park Police responded to the crash around 6:07 p.m. at West Broadway and Candlewood Drive, just north of Revive Church.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained on-site and cooperated with the investigation.

The case is currently being investigated by Brooklyn Park Police, the Minnesota State Patrol, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.