Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Brooklyn Park

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Brooklyn Park on Sunday evening.

Brooklyn Park Police responded to the crash around 6:07 p.m. at West Broadway and Candlewood Drive, just north of Revive Church.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained on-site and cooperated with the investigation.

The case is currently being investigated by Brooklyn Park Police, the Minnesota State Patrol, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.