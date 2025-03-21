Partners in crime steal $25K from retail stores across Minnesota

The Brief A Minneapolis man and his partner in crime have allegedly stolen more than $25,000 worth of merchandise as part of a shoplifting scheme. The stores in the scheme include Best Buy, Kohl’s, and Ulta. The man tells investigators he and his girlfriend steal from whatever store they like.



A Minneapolis man is charged in an alleged shoplifting scheme that adds up to more than $25,000 from all over Minnesota during a scheme that investigators say goes back months.

Retail thefts around Minnesota

What we know:

Investigators say Kenneth Machen III told police he and his girlfriend stole from whatever store they liked. Their biggest hauls are at Kohl’s and Best Buy.

In December 2024, investigators say Machen stole $11,810 worth of items from a Rochester Best Buy. It happened between Dec. 21 and Christmas Eve – a time with a lot of heavy foot traffic for the holidays.

Between July 14 and Sept. 3, 2024, during what are typically back-to-school sales, authorities say Machen stole $4,750 worth of merchandise from a Maplewood Best Buy.

And it doesn’t stop there.

In June 2024, court documents say Machen and two others allegedly stole $1,903 worth of items from an Apple Valley Kohl’s, then police say he stole nearly $1,750 worth of items from the Oakdale Best Buy in October.

On New Year’s Eve, he allegedly stole nearly $1,354 worth of stuff from the Eden Prairie Best Buy.

Machen’s History

What court documents say:

According to the criminal complaint, Machen had stolen $25,000 in total. In most of the incidents, Machen was caught and arrested.

Best Buy staff told investigators that Machen and his girlfriend stole more than $50,000 worth of merchandise from their stores in the metro over the past eight months.

Documents say he has a prior felony conviction for receiving stolen property.

A probation violation warrant was issued on March 5 for his arrest in the case.

Police say when they interviewed Machen’s girlfriend she told them she steals because it is fun, and she gets to keep what she steals as she can't afford to buy things for herself.