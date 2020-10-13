Panel to discuss qualifying anxiety for Minnesota's medical cannabis program

article

People with anxiety, sickle cell disease and tic disorder could qualify for medical cannabis in Minnesota after a discussion next week.

Next Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 21 and 22, the Medical Cannabis Review Panel will meet from 4-6 p.m. to discuss petitions to add those three qualifying medical conditions for participation in the state’s Medical Cannabis Program.

At the meeting, members of the panel will review the petitions, public comments and reports written by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The panel will provide written reports for each petition by Nov. 2 and identify the potential public health benefits or harms from adding or not adding each condition. Approval or denial will be issued by Dec. 1.

Anyone from the public who wishes to speak on the issue can join the Zoom meeting (details below).

Members of the public are also encouraged to submit written comments by noon Monday, Oct. 26.

How to submit your comments:

By email to: health.cannabis.addmedicalcondition@state.mn.us.

By U.S. mail to:

Office of Medical Cannabis

PO Box 64882

St. Paul, MN 55164-0882

How to join the Zoom meetings:

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 4-6 p.m. - Link to Zoom meeting (use passcode KJz8z1). If joining by phone, call 1-312-626-6799 (Webinar ID: 852 8771 8029; passcode: 659537).

Thursday, Oct. 22, 4-6 p.m. - Link to Zoom meeting (use passcode 5McdsW). If joining by phone, call 1-312-626-6799 (Webinar ID: 812 3001 9855; passcode: 762463).