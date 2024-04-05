Overnight Minneapolis shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured

article

An overnight shooting in the Willard-Hay neighborhood of Minneapolis left one man dead and another with life-threatening injuries on Friday.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting just after midnight on the 800 block of Russell Avenue North.

At the scene, officers found a man at a nearby alley entrance on the 2300 block of Oak Park Avenue with apparent gunshot wounds. The man, described as being in his 20s, was transported to Hennepin Healthcare Medical Center with what police said were potentially life-threatening injuries.

A second victim, also a man in his 20s, arrived at HCMC in a passenger vehicle with gunshot wounds. Police said he died from his injuries. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim along with his cause and manner of death.

While searching the scene, police found evidence of gunfire in the alley and a house that sustained damage. The preliminary investigation suggests the people involved in the shooting knew each other.

Police did not say whether any arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip electronically here.