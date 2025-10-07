Outdoor Retailer names Minneapolis its new home for trade show

article

The Brief Minneapolis has landed a new major trade show starting in 2026. Outdoor Retailer announced it would make Minneapolis its new home for its major outdoor industry expo. The show had been hosted for years in Salt Lake City until boycotts from retailers over the state's policy on public lands.



After years in Salt Lake City, Outdoor Retailer says it's bringing its trade show, a showcase for the outdoor industry, to Minneapolis for 2026 and the foreseeable future.

Expo show moving

What we know:

Outdoor Retailer announced last week it was bringing a "reimagined" three-day trade show to Minneapolis for the weekend of Aug. 19-21 in 2026. The business-to-business expo will come with a "renewed focus on collaboration, learning, and shared experiences," a press release from Outdoor Retailer states.

The expo adds, "Minneapolis is the ideal stage for the future of Outdoor Retailer."

The 2026 show will be hosted at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

What they're saying:

In its news release, company officials commented on the move.

"Moving Outdoor Retailer to Minnesota creates a fresh stage for collaboration, creativity, and the outdoor community to thrive together," said Randolph Briley, director of Outdoor Recreation Industry Partnership, in a provided statement. "This step underscores the strength of our outdoor economy, driving billions in impact, supporting tens of thousands of jobs, and inspiring people to get outside. Hosting Outdoor Retailer showcases our world-class trails, waterways, and business community, while creating a powerful platform for collaboration, innovation, and growth across the industry."

Issues in Salt Lake City

The backstory:

The Outdoor Retailer expo is the largest trade show of the year for the outdoor industry. At its peak, the biannual trade show brought tens of thousands of visitors to its host city, Salt Lake City, with estimates it generated upwards of $45 million for the local economy.

In 2017, several major retailers, including Patagonia, pulled out of the show due to the Trump administration announcing plans to shrink the size of the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah, which the retailers feared would lead to the further reduction of public land. According to a Fox News report at the time, the move by President Trump's cabinet was backed by then-Utah Governor Gary Herbert and other state leaders. The monument had been designed under the Obama administration at the request of Native American tribes but had been a source of conflict with ranchers and energy companies.

Dig deeper:

In a 2017 blog post, Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard blasted the governor: "I say enough is enough. If Governor Herbert doesn’t need us, we can find a more welcoming home. He should stop his efforts to transfer public lands to the state, which would spell disaster for Utah’s economy. He should show the outdoor industry he wants our business—and that he supports thousands of his constituents of all political persuasions who work in jobs supported by recreation on public lands. We love Utah, but Patagonia’s choice to return for future shows will depend on the Governor’s actions. I’m sure other states will happily compete for the show by promoting public lands conservation."

Big picture view:

After the controversy, Outdoor Retailer announced it would move from Salt Lake City, where the expo had been hosted for two decades, to Denver. The show remained in Colorado for five years until Outdoor Retailer announced a return to Salt Lake City in 2022 after the organizers said the city made a "a strong commitment to public lands." However, some brands continued their Utah boycott upon the return.

In 2024, the trade show announced it was moving from a biannual to an annual event, canceling its winter show. According to a report from Utah news station KSL, the decision came from feedback from exhibitors and attendees. The expo added that trimming back to one show per year would allow them to put on a bigger show.