Otter Tail County officer-involved shooting: Assault suspect hospitalized, deputies uninjured

The Brief The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said a man was injured after an officer-involved shooting at a rest stop. The man is accused of breaking into a home, assaulting someone and stealing a gun. The shooting happened after law enforcement pursued the suspect from Detroit Lakes to Otter Tail County.



A law enforcement pursuit ended in a shooting that left a suspect injured in Otter Tail County.

Otter Tail County shooting

What we know:

Authorities say the Becker County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported domestic assault around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday on Becker County Highway 21.

The 911 caller reported that a man entered a home, assaulted someone and stole a gun, according to a news release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

Becker County deputies say they then found the suspect's vehicle in Detroit Lakes before the suspect fled in the vehicle, and multiple law enforcement agencies pursued.

The suspect then reportedly pulled into the Frazee Rest Stop in Otter Tail County, where authorities say "an officer-involved shooting occurred."

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was then taken to a hospital in Detroit Lakes, but did not share details on his condition.

No law enforcement agents were injured. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

Law enforcement officers were wearing body cameras, according to the sheriff's office.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement have not shared details on the victim's injuries or what led to the domestic incident.