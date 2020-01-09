Only President Trump's name will appear on Minnesota Republican primary ballot after court decision

article

President Trump will be the only name to appear on the ballot for the state's Republican primary after the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled against a man who wished to challenge the president.

Republican candidate Roque de la Fuente had filed a suit to earn a spot on the ballot. Under law, Minnesota political parties get to decide which candidates appear on their primary ballots. This past fall, the Minnesota GOP decided that President Trump would be the candidate to appear on the state's ballot.

In his petition, de la Fuente argued that that process violated the law by giving too much power to the party's leaders among other issues. He requested that the court rule the law on state primary unconstitutional and allow his name, and the names of other Republican candidates, onto the ballot.

In a decision, the court ruled against de la Fuente's claim, finding it lacks legal merit. However, the decision did not include a formal opinion further explaining the decision. With early voting set to start later this month, the court explained they wanted to issue the decision as quickly as possible, as not to impact the election process, and they will issue the full opinion on a later date.

The Republican primary date is set for March 3.