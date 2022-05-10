Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
14
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 9:45 AM CDT, Olmsted County, Wabasha County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:00 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until THU 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until THU 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:25 AM CDT until SUN 2:12 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until THU 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County

'One-in-a-million' yellow cardinal spotted in Florida

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated May 11, 2022 4:54AM
FOX 35 Orlando
cardinal1 article

Credit: Karen Devens

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Florida nature photographer recently came across an extremely rare yellow cardinal in Gainesville.

Karen Devens of Nature Queen Photography spotted the beautiful bird last month in a wooded area of the University of Florida campus, according to the South Florida Wildlands Association.

"I've seen many cardinals in my life - but apparently not enough. Scientists believe this is a one-in-a-million genetic mutation," the group wrote on Facebook. 

Image 1 of 3

Credit: Karen Devens

Experts say while there are millions of red cardinals, there are only 10-15 yellow cardinals in North America. The rare coloring is reportedly because the mutation in the yellow cardinal blocks the red pigment in most cardinals DNA and replaces it with the bright yellow. 

TRENDING: Photos show dozens of Florida alligators with 'glowing' eyes at night

There have been a few yellow cardinal sightings in recent years, including in Port St. Lucie in 2019 when a bird named ‘Sunny’ was spotted in a photographer's backyard. Others have been reported in Alabama and Georgia. 

Geoffrey Hill, a professor and curator of birds at Auburn University, told USA Today in 2019 that only three yellow cardinal sightings are reported a year, which makes seeing one a 'one in a million' finding.