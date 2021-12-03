Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 5:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 AM CST, Southern Cook/North Shore County
6
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Itasca County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Douglas County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 AM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, West Becker County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 AM CST, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Hubbard County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 AM CST, Grant County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 AM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County, West Polk County

Omicron COVID-19 variant detected in Sri Lanka

By Bharatha Mallawarachi
Published 
Health
Associated Press

Omicron variant: What to know about the new COVID-19 strain

An advisory panel of the World Health Organization classified on Nov. 27, 2021, a worrying new COVID-19 variant first detected in South Africa as a highly transmissible virus of concern, naming it "Omicron" under its Greek letter system.

Sri Lanka announced Friday it has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in an unvaccinated person who returned from Nigeria.

Health ministry spokesperson Dr. Hemantha Herath said the 25-year-old Sri Lankan woman returned on Nov. 24, four days before the government banned travelers from six African countries.

He said she was tested at the airport because she was unvaccinated, and the result was positive. She was sent to a treatment facility and later discharged and is currently staying at her residence, he said.

In a bid to prevent the omicron variant from entering the country, Sri Lanka banned travelers who visited South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Swaziland starting Sunday.

b4e01db3-COVID testing

FILE - A medical worker seals a test tube with a COVID-19 nasal swab.

RELATED: Study suggests past COVID-19 infection may not fend off omicron variant

It has eased many of its coronavirus restrictions following a sharp decline in cases and deaths in recent weeks. However, there continues to be a ban on public gatherings and restrictions on private gatherings.

A coronavirus surge struck in mid-April and the country was placed under a lockdown from Aug. 20 to Oct. 1.

At the peak, new daily infections rose to over 3,000 and deaths to more than 200. But daily infections have now fallen below 1,000 and deaths to under 50.

The country has confirmed 565,471 cases and 14,399 deaths.