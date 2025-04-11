Officer saves choking child at Alexandria pre-school: Police

The Brief A police officer in Alexandria, Minnesota, is being credited with helping save a 4-year-old child who was choking on Friday. When a first responder arrived, the child was "turning blue and unresponsive" when they began emergency procedures. The child has since been transported to Alomere Health Hospital and reunited with parents.



An Alexandria Police Department Officer is being credited with helping save a 4-year-old child from choking at a daycare center on Friday.

Alexandria officer saves choking child

What we know:

Police say they received a call to the Calvary Lutheran Pre-School at 12:26 p.m. on the report that a 4-year-old child was choking.

According to police, when a first responder arrived, the child was "turning blue and unresponsive" when they began emergency procedures.

As more officers and deputies arrived at the scene, an assisting Alexandria Police Department Officer was able to remove a "foreign object" the child was choking on, according to police.

Big picture view:

The child has since been transported to Alomere Health Hospital where they were reunited with their parents.

The Alexandria Police Department Officers, Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies and North Ambulance all responded to the incident.