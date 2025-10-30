13-year-old girl saved by off-duty officer during attack on St. Paul bridge

The Brief An off-duty police officer saved a 13-year-old girl from a man who was trying to sexually assault her on a bridge. The girl was walking home from volleyball practice when she was attacked. The suspect was arrested days later and is suspected of being involved in other sexual crimes.



A 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a bridge in St. Paul before an off-duty police officer intervened, scaring away the assailant and bringing her home safely.

The suspect fled, but was later arrested and tied to other criminal sexual acts.

Eh Doe Soe, 28, of St. Paul is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct after he allegedly attacked a girl on a bridge while she was going home after volleyball practice.

St. Paul sexual assault

The incident:

St. Paul police responded to a report of an assault that happened near the intersection of Earl Street and York Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

They spoke to the victim, a 13-year-old girl, who said she was walking home from volleyball practice when she was approached by a man, later identified as Soe, riding a bike.

That man reportedly asked her if she had a boyfriend. The girl said "No," and the man asked if he could be her boyfriend, to which the girl said "no" again.

The criminal complaint states Soe then tried to kiss and touch her, but the girl pulled away. Soe then got upset and tried to hit her, but missed.

An off-duty police officer driving in the area then saw Soe trying to rip off the girl's shirt. She then tried to run away and waved her hands in the air to signal for help, the complaint states.

The officer said he then slowed his vehicle and yelled, "Stop that!" which gave the girl the chance to run away.

Soe then got back on the bike and pedaled away.

After checking on the girl, the off-duty officer then saw the bicycle abandoned near a wooded area behind an apartment complex.

The investigation and arrest:

The off-duty officer then took the girl home. She was reportedly shaking and initially asked to not report the assault because she didn't feel safe in the area. She changed her mind when the off-duty officer showed her his badge.

The girl was referred to Midwest Children's Resource Center for a medical evaluation.

On Oct. 2, a patrol officer was investigating a criminal sexual conduct case from that day and the reported assault on the bridge.

When reviewing the off-duty officer's dash camera footage, police determined Soe was the suspect in both incidents.

Pending lewd exhibition case

The backstory:

Soe is also on probation for a fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct conviction after he masturbated at a park in St. Paul while observing a group of elementary school students.

This incident was reported on Aug. 1, 2023, just before 4:45 p.m.

Investigators found there were about 40 or 50 students that were present for a National Night Out event.

The witnesses say they saw him with his boxers down while watching the children.