OCD and IBS patients can now enroll for medical marijuana in Minnesota

Patients who suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) are now eligible to enroll in Minnesota's medical marijuana program.

OCD and IBS became eligible conditions starting July 1. Patients can enroll now and, once certified, would be eligible to buy medical marijuana products starting August 1. Last year, the state began considering adding the conditions to its list. Both were approved by the Minnesota Department of Health during its yearly petition process.

Studies have shown that medical marijuana can help with pain and discomfort from IBS. Marijuana has also been shown to be effective in helping OCD patients with unwanted thoughts and compulsions.

