Man arrested in Oakdale after firing gun, barricading himself in home: Police

The Brief Oakdale police responded to a reported disturbance around 4 a.m. on the 2800 block of Granada Avenue. A man accused of firing a gun inside a home barricaded himself and was "uncooperative" with law enforcement. He eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. A "Code Red" alert was issued for residents in the area, but has since been lifted.



Oakdale police say a man who reportedly fired a gun inside a home then barricaded himself inside, sparking a large police presence, was arrested Tuesday morning.

What we know

The Oakdale Police Department said officers responded to a reported disturbance around 4 a.m. on the 2800 block of Granada Avenue. At the scene, a woman told police a man had fired a gun inside the home, and he was still inside.

Authorities said a man barricaded himself and was "uncooperative" with law enforcement. A command center was set up a few blocks away as several agencies responded to the scene.

Reports on social media say that residents received an alert to shelter in place until further notice. Oakdale police said a "Code Red" alert was issued, but has since been lifted.

Crisis negotiators tried to communicate with the man, but police said it was unsuccessful. The Washington County SWAT Team ultimately used "chemical munitions," and the man surrendered, according to the press release.

The 35-year-old man from St. Paul was booked into Washington County Jail.

"The Oakdale Police Department thanks our community for their patience this morning as we worked through the evolving situation," the press release reads.

What we don't know

The Oakdale Police Department did not share the circumstances leading up to the man allegedly firing the gun, or whether any injuries were reported.