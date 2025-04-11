Ex-Beltrami jail nurse charged in Hardel Sherrell's death asks to report to different jail

The Brief A former jail nurse is charged with manslaughter for the death of an incarcerated man who was under her care. Court documents say the nurse's neglect led to the man dying from Guillain-Barré syndrome, which is a serious, but survivable and treatable condition. The next court appearance was set for the morning of May 12, with bail set at $200,000.



A former Beltrami County Jail nurse appeared in court Friday morning for a manslaughter charge stemming from the death of Hardel Sherrell.

The nurse, Michelle Rose Skroch, 37, of Sartell, Minn., is charged with second-degree manslaughter and two counts of criminal neglect, felony deprivation after authorities say she ignored signs of illness from Sherrell.

Sherrell was in custody at Beltrami County Jail and under Skroch's care.

During Skroch's first appearance, bail was set at $200,000 without conditions, and the judge set a Rule 8 hearing for the morning of May 12.

She will not have to post bail if she chooses to follow the judge's conditions of release, which include remaining law-abiding and not working as a caregiver for any vulnerable populations.

Skroch's attorney also requested that she report for pre-trial booking at a jail different from Beltrami County, which is where the alleged offenses took place. The judge said that decision would be left with the bailiffs at Beltrami County Jail.

A criminal complaint filed in Beltrami County Court states Skroch did not provide Sherrell with the necessary medical care he was begging her for as his health rapidly deteriorated.

A correctional health expert determined Skroch's actions were below "the most basic nursing care" and that she had the expertise necessary to provide what was needed. The expert added that Skroch's "failure to consider the overwhelming objective evidence" showing Sherrell's declining health "was a clear violation of the standard of care", according to the complaint.

The correctional health expert explained that Sherrell's condition, which was later determined to be Guillain-Barré syndrome, was serious, but survivable and treatable. The complaint quotes the expert, saying Sherrell's "dire condition would have been objectively demonstrated" if Skroch had provided the most basic nursing care or assessment.

This lack of care exacerbated Sherrell's condition and led to his death, the complaint states.