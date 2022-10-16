Norway's Queen Sonja visits Minneapolis church to cap off Minnesota visit

The Queen of Norway departed from Minnesota on Sunday, after spending the better part of a week in the state. But before she left, at the final event on her calendar Queen Sonja greeted hundreds of churchgoers, to celebrate a big milestone for a Minneapolis church.

"Mindekirken stands out as an important Norwegian cultural center in U.S.A.," Queen Sonja told them.

Hundreds of people were on hand, filling the church to capacity as she spoke: "I have indeed had some wonderful days here in Minnesota and ending my visit here at Mindekirken is truly special," Queen Sonja said.

The Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church, also known as Mindekirken, is fond of the queen, and she shares those warm feelings for them, having made the visit to the church several times over the years. However, Sunday was different, because Queen Sonja returned to congratulate the church on its 100-year anniversary.

"I’m certain that Mindekirken in this next century will continue to bring together people who are passionate about traditions," Queen Sonja said.

The Lutheran church stands out as one of only two churches in the country primarily using the Norwegian language for liturgy; making it a home away from home for many Minnesotans with Norwegian roots.

"It was lovely to see her today and hear her words this morning," parishioner Christine Delmonico said of the queen’s visit. "She was here when I was young and it was a fun memory for me, so I was happy to be able to share that with my daughters [today]."

Mindekirken Pastor Gunnar Kristiansen invited the queen to visit six months ago, and has been planning details for the big day ever since. "The moment you sit down, you relax, and you don’t feel like you’re with the royalty, but all the time you have to answer her, ‘her majesty’" Reverend Kristiansen told FOX 9. He hopes this most recent visit from a monarch can bring new interest to his church, on what he says is becoming the Norwegian block of Minneapolis.

"It’s very exciting to us, a huge honor," Kristiansen finished.