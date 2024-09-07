North Minneapolis street to be renamed after child advocate of community

The Brief An advocate for children in north Minneapolis, Bernadette Anderson, will have the street she lived on dedicated to her. Anderson once had a teen club at the Uptown YWCA called Bernadette's Place. In addition to mentoring numerous children, Anderson once took in Prince at a young age.



After years of living on Russell Avenue in north Minneapolis, Bernadette Anderson will soon have the street in front of her old house as a tribute to the woman who once called this neighborhood home.

Tireless advocate

"It's truly a blessing. We loved our mother, and we know many in the community loved her as well," said Anderson's daughter, Sylvia Amos.

First at the Ruth Hawkins Center at North Commons Park, and later at the Minneapolis Urban League's Street Academy, Anderson was a tireless advocate for children.

She even had her own teen club at the Uptown YWCA called Bernadette's Place.

Family members say Anderson was not only a mother to her own six children, she was considered a mother to the entire community.

"She and her sisters went into foster care when they were young because their parents got tuberculosis. So that was what caused them to take in other kids all the time. I think that's why their house was always open to folks," said Amos.

Sound inspiration

One of the people Anderson took in and helped raise was a friend of her youngest son, Andre, named Prince Rogers Nelson.

He and Andre, as well as other musicians from the Northside like Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis and Alexander O'Neal all practiced in Anderson's basement, causing many to think of her as the Mother of the Minneapolis Sound.

"If you ever came over to our house at that point, there was always music going on," said Anderson's son Andre Cymone.

Anderson passed away in 2003, but next week, the city will rename the 1200 block of Russell Avenue North "Bernadette Anderson Way" in her honor, so her contributions to her community will never be forgotten.

"It's a way to remember her and leave a legacy, so that people will remember what impact she had on the community, what impact she had on youth in the community," said Amos.

Bernadette Anderson Way will be officially unveiled on Friday, Sept. 13. After the remaining ceremony, there will be a block party with music provided by Andre Cymone and some of the other musicians she helped back in the day.