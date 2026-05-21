Minneapolis summer entertainment events announced for 2026

The Brief The Minneapolis Downtown Council has announced major summer events for 2026. Activities include festivals, art projects, sports celebrations and concerts throughout downtown. Highlights include the Prince Celebration, Twin Cities Pride and Red, White & BOOM! fireworks.



Downtown Minneapolis is gearing up for a packed summer of events, festivals and community celebrations.

Minneapolis summer events kick-off in June

What we know:

The Minneapolis Downtown Council has released a full list of events running from June through August, offering a wide range of events, from art and music to food and sports.

What they're saying:

"Downtown Minneapolis is ready for summer. From festivals and live music to sports, food, and art, this summer will showcase the very best of our city," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said on Wednesday. "People are coming back downtown, our streets and public spaces are coming alive, and Minneapolis is showing what it means to celebrate our city and each other."

Dig deeper:

The summer starts with the Kickoff to Summer Downtown on June 3 at The Commons. The event includes lawn games, food trucks, trivia, dance lessons and a sing-along screening of "Grease" at dusk.

Beyond Walls, an art project led by global artist Saype, will take place June 5 at Graco Park on Boom Island. The artist is inviting people of all ages to join hands as he creates his first American community masterpiece.

The Prince Celebration Block Party & Sing-Along is set for June 6 at the Prince Mural on North 9th Street. The free, all-ages event will feature a two-hour outdoor sing-along the day before what would have been Prince’s 68th birthday.

Minnesota United Soccer Celebrations will happen on select dates from June 11 to June 27 at Peavey Plaza, where fans can watch FIFA World Cup 2026 matches on an outdoor jumbo screen.

The Big Honking Truck Parade will roll down Nicollet Mall on June 18, showcasing police and fire vehicles, concrete mixers and sanitation trucks.

The Stone Arch Bridge Festival returns June 20 and June 21 along West River Parkway in the North Loop, featuring more than 200 artists, a culinary market, live music, a car show and family activities.

The Twin Cities Pride Festival, the largest free Pride festival in the country, takes place June 27 and June 28. The event will feature entertainment on four stages and more than 650 vendors, including LGBTQIA2S+ and BIPOC community resources.

Taste of Minnesota is scheduled for July 3 and July 4 near Nicollet Mall and Washington Avenue. This year’s event will spotlight Minnesota artists and more than 100 local restaurants, food trucks, breweries and makers.

Red, White & BOOM! returns on July 4, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Water Works and along West River Parkway, offering a full day of free programming and one of the state’s biggest fireworks shows.

WWE SuperSlam will take over U.S. Bank Stadium and the Minneapolis Convention Center on Aug. 1 and 2, bringing thousands of wrestling fans for a weekend of entertainment, including the WWE Superstore and WWE World.