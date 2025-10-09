North Dakota ban on gender-affirming care for children upheld by judge

The Brief A judge upheld North Dakota's ban on gender-affirming care for children, according to the Associated Press (AP). Due to this ruling, parents seeking gender-affirming medical care for their children will have to go out of state. The judge's decision says that the law "discriminates based on age and medical purpose, not sex," AP reported.



North Dakota's gender-affirming care for children ban upheld

What we know:

According to the Associated Press (AP), District Judge Jackson Lofgren's decision said that the law banning gender-affirming care for children discriminates on age and medical purposes, not sex.

Judge Lofgren said that there is little evidence the North Dakota Legislature passed the law for "an invidious discriminatory purpose," AP reported.

"The evidence establishes there is an ongoing international debate regarding the safety and effectiveness of the medical procedures prohibited by the Health Care Law. Where there is uncertainty, deference is given to the Legislature to decide where the line should be drawn," Judge Lofgren wrote in his decision.

North Dakotan parents who are looking to provide their children with gender-affirming care will have to go out of state to do so.

What they're saying:

"This ruling is devastating for transgender youth and their families in North Dakota," said Jess Braverman, Legal Director at Gender Justice, which represented the plaintiff. "The evidence in this case was overwhelming: this law inflicts real harm, strips families of their constitutional rights, and denies young people the medical care they need to thrive."

"Across the country, trans youth are being singled out and denied basic rights that every other young person takes for granted," Braverman added. "We remain committed to ensuring that every family has the freedom to make private medical decisions without government interference, and are exploring all possible options with our client at this time."

"It’s a law that needs to be there. We need to protect our youth, and that’s what the whole goal of this thing was from the beginning," North Dakota Republican Rep. Bill Tviet, who introduced the law, told AP.

The backstory:

According to AP, the lawsuit was brought to the courts by multiple affected families and a pediatric endocrinologist. The judge dismissed their claims and only the doctor was left as the only plaintiff.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states could ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

Now, at least 27 states have laws that restrict or ban gender-affirming care.