Nobody injured in 3-car crash involving a Minneapolis Police squad car Saturday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis Police squad car was involved in a three-car crash Saturday morning at Lowry Avenue Northeast and University Avenue Northeast.
According to a police spokesperson, the squad car was heading westbound on Lowry Avenue with its emergency lights on when it was struck by a car heading southbound on University.
The squad car rolled over and slid, striking a third vehicle.
Nobody was injured in the crash. The officer was wearing their seatbelt.