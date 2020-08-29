Expand / Collapse search

Nobody injured in 3-car crash involving a Minneapolis Police squad car Saturday

 
Minneapolis Police Department
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis Police squad car was involved in a three-car crash Saturday morning at Lowry Avenue Northeast and University Avenue Northeast.

According to a police spokesperson, the squad car was heading westbound on Lowry Avenue with its emergency lights on when it was struck by a car heading southbound on University.

The squad car rolled over and slid, striking a third vehicle.

Nobody was injured in the crash. The officer was wearing their seatbelt.