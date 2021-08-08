NOAA spots possible unidentified jellyfish

Experts believe there are more than 2,000 species of jellyfish living in the world’s oceans and The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Ocean Exploration thinks they discovered a new one just last month.

During the last dive of the 2021 North Atlantic Stepping Stones expedition on July 28, researchers spotted an "undescribed species" of jellyfish.

They found it swimming about 2,287 feet below the surface.

NOAA said the jellyfish, in the genus Poralia, was just one of "several potentially undescribed/unknown animals" found on the dive.

